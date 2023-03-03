MP: Congress to bring no-confidence motion against assembly speaker following suspension of Congress MLA from budget session

Veteran Congress Leader and Leader of Opposition of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Dr Govind Singh on Friday said that the Congress will bring a No-Confidence Motion against Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam to remove him.

The congress took the move following the suspension of former minister and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari from the house for the entire ongoing budget session.

Speaker Girish Gautam on Thursday suspended Patwari for allegedly sharing false information in the house on Thursday.

"The Congress Legislature Party has decided that today we will bring a no-confidence motion for the removal of the Speaker. We are definitely less in numbers but we will protest in a democratic way," LoP Govind Singh told reporters.

"We will tell the people of the state how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government and the assembly speaker are strangling democracy. We hope that the no confidence motion will be accepted, if it is not done then we will protest," Singh added.

On the other hand, reacting to the Congress' no-confidence motion, assembly speaker Girish Gautam said, "They are bringing no-confidence motion, let them bring. We will do what is under the rules and regulations."

On being accused of acting under the pressure of the government, Gautam said, "Allegations keep on being made, let them be made. No one can spoil the dignity of the assembly. If I had been working under the pressure of the government, once the suspension proposal had come earlier, then I would not have asked him to express regret."

"I had told Congress MLA Patwari to express regret, but if someone will show arrogance and will not agree to it, then what action will be taken, you tell me," Gautam added.

When asked about accepting the Congress' no-confidence motion, Gautam said that there is a procedure for that.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor