Mumbai BJP chief detained during protest against Nana Patole over his 'I can hit, abuse Modi' remark

Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha and other party workers were taken into police custody on Wednesday while they were protesting against Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole over his 'I can hit, abuse Modi' remark.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Mumbai BJP delegation led by Lodha had called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday demanding strict action against Patole for allegedly making an objectionable statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The delegation handed over a letter to Governor Koshyari demanding FIR against Patole.

Lodha had warned that if action is not taken against Nana Patole by 11 am on Wednesday, January 19, he will go on a fast in front of the Gandhi statue at Churchgate along with BJP workers.

Patole landed himself in a controversy after a viral news clip showed him saying that he could beat Modi and abuse him.

He, however, later issued a clarification and said that he was referring to a local goon who shares his surname with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a viral news clip, Patole can be heard speaking in Marathi to a group of villagers in Bhandara district. He said, "I have been in politics for the past 30 years. Being a politician, I never favoured anybody. I helped each and everyone who came to me. That's why I can hit Modi and abuse him."

However, it is not clear when this video was filmed.

After this video went viral on social media, several BJP leaders lashed out at the Congress party and Patole, questioning their respect and honour for the post of Prime Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor