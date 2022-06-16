Mumbai: MVA irked as Centre 'blocks' BDD Sewri Chawls revamp
By IANS | Published: June 16, 2022 01:27 PM 2022-06-16T13:27:03+5:30 2022-06-16T13:35:45+5:30
Mumbai, June 16 Setting the stage for another confrontation, the Centre has shot down the Maha Vikas Aghadi ...
Mumbai, June 16 Setting the stage for another confrontation, the Centre has shot down the Maha Vikas Aghadi
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app