"My blood originates from my parents, state, country..." Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts to DK Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], May 7 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, reacted to Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar's remarks and said that the blood in his body originates from his parents, state and the country, and that he is proud of that.

This came after Shivakumar said that the "blood and DNA" of the Assam CM are that of "Congress and Gandhi".

Taking to Twitter, Assam CM said, "The blood coursing through my veins originates from my parents, my state, and my country, and I am exceedingly proud of this fact. I request Dear DK Shivakumar Ji to similarly take pride in his own blood, which flows from his parents, sacred land of Karnataka, and Bharat Mata".

He was reacting to DK Shivakumar's remark where he had stated, "Himanta Biswa Sarma should know that his DNA is Congress DNA. His blood is Congress' blood, Gandhi's blood. Now he has changed his blood".

Earlier in the day, the Assam CM had scathingly attacked Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party's guarantees in the elections.

"Rahul Gandhi is giving a guarantee to the people of Karnataka, but who will take the guarantee of Rahul Gandhi...Sonia Gandhi has been fighting alone for the last 20 years to make Rahul Gandhi stand, and now this person (Rahul Gandhi) comes and gives a guarantee to the people of Karnataka," he said.

Reacting to it, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel lashed out at Himanta accusing him of leaving the Congress party after a probe was launched against him.

Speaking to , Bhupesh Baghel said, "No one is greedy as much as Himanta Biswa Sarma. He left the Congress party just for getting power. He left the party, that gave him the identity. He is such a spineless person, that once a probe was launched on him, he ran into the BJP's lap".

"Today, the man who changed his party is questioning Congress. Does he even have the morality to accuse Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi?" Baghel further said.

