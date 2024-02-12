My Father Lalu Yadav Stopped Advani's Communal Riot Yatra in 1990, I Will Stop Modi in Bihar in 2024, Says Tejashwi Yadav (Watch Video)

Referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav challenged Nitish Kumar during the debate on the trust vote, said, "My father, Lalu Yadav, stopped LK Advani's communal Rath Yatra in 1990; now I will stop Modi in Bihar in 2024."

“We think of you (Nitish Kumar) as a member of our family. We are from the Samajwadi family…Jo aap jhanda le kar ke chale the ki Modi ko desh mein rokne hain, ab aapka Bhateeja jhanda utha kar ke Modi ko Bihar mein rokne ka kaam karega,” Yadav said in a charged-up speech during the debate on Bihar floor test.

He also attacked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for switching to the BJP-led NDA from the INDIA Bloc, saying the Janata Dal (United) founder took oath as the chief minister three times in a single term. "I feel bad for JDU MLAs because they will have to go among the public and answer. If someone asks you why Nitish Kumar took oath 3 times, what would you say? Earlier you used to criticize them (BJP) and now you are praising them, what will you say? We (RJD) will say that we have given jobs," Yadav said.

However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government won in the floor test held recently, garnering support from 129 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) on Monday. The opposition, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led by Tejashwi Yadav – walked out from the State Assembly on Monday after losing the trust vote.