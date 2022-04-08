Myanmar to issue electronic Covid vax certificate for int'l travel

Yangon, April 8 Myanmar's Health Ministry announced that it will issue electronic Covid-19 vaccination certificates in English for international travel.

According to the Ministry's, the electronic vaccination certificates containing QR code will be issued online and can be used on any mobile phone or tablet, reports Xinhua news agency.

People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have a Myanmar version of vaccination record containing QR code and Check ID issued by the Vaccination Management Information System can apply for an electronic vaccination certificate on the Ministry's official website, the statement said.

It added that the ministry will grant it in five working days.

According to the Ministry, the number of Covid-19 infections in the country has increased to 612,132 with 19,434 deaths.

