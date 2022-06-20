N. Macedonia's PM rules out early elections after Oppn rally

Skopje, June 20 No early parliamentary elections will be held in North Macedonia, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski said, following a meeting with leaders of the ruling coalition partners.

"We have concluded that early parliamentary elections would not solve any of the problems citizens are facing. On the contrary, (it) will deepen them," Kovachevski told a press conference on Sunday, adding that the next parliamentary elections will be held in 2024.

The country's opposition party organised on Saturday evening an anti-government protest demanding early parliamentary elections, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hristijan Mickoski, Head of the main opposition VMRO-DMPNE party criticised the government and threatened to block the country's institutions and to organise other rallies if the request of the opposition is not met.

The ruling coalition partners adopted on Sunday a declaration aiming to provide stability for the citizens, business and domestic economy amid the global crisis.

"The purpose of the declaration is to strongly guarantee the citizens and show the government's clear political commitment to addressing the consequences of the greatest crisis since World War II," the Prime Minister added.

The ruling coalition would continue to respond to the economic crisis by delivering a new set of anti-crisis measures, systemic reforms and fighting against corruption, he said.

Kovachevski also pledged to align the election legislation with the recommendations from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.

