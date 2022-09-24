Nabanna Chalo march violence: BJP fact finding team recommends CBI enquiry

New Delhi, Sep 24 Fair enquiry is not possible by State Police as they are hand in gloves with their political masters, the ruling TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister, said the Fact-Finding Team appointed by the BJP in its report on Saturday. The team, which was constituted to probe the violence during 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', submitted its report to the BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Saturday.

The committee recommended that the entire episode should be enquired into by Central Agency CBI. National Human Rights Commission should also go to Kolkata to conduct enquiry into gross human right violations and brutality by Kolkata Police and TMC goons, it said.

Earlier, a five-member delegation was formed by BJP President J.P. Nadda to probe the violence during 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan' on September 13.

The Fact-Finding Team interacted at length with party workers of West Bengal. It also spoke to some non-political people as well as a few executive authorities like the SHO and his colleagues at Hare Street Police Station.

The Committee came to know that there has been brutal abuse of power and authority by the State goverment machinery, while dealing with the BJP Karyakartas (workers) who had intended to participate in peaceful demonstrations against the corrupt methods of the current governmet of West Bengal.

The Fact-Finding Team subscribes to writer Lord Acton's view that 'Power tends to corrupt man and absolute power corrupts absolutely.'

Naming officers the report said, "Siddhnath Gupta, IPS, Damayanti Sen, IPS and Praveen Kumar Tripathi, IPS were publicly seen to have grossly ignored their duties and acted in a partisan manner against BJP karyakartas. Their inaction points at a well-thought-out conspiracy by the State government."

The report said that brutal and unparallel violence was perpetrated by police officers with face covers, without their name tags and many of whom were in civilian clothes, along with TMC goons.

AS per the fact finding committee report, on September 14, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee brazenly praised the efforts of police for targeting BJP karyakartas during Nabanna Chalo march. Moreover, on national TV Abhishek Banerjee recklessly stated that he would have shot the protestors in their head if he was present at the site, referring to the alleged assault on certain Kolkata police officials.

"This very statement of the second-in-command of the TMC party reveals the fascist mindset of their party as well as the fact that the illegal and brutal use of force by the State police on September 13 had the sanction of the political bosses of the TMC," said the report.

