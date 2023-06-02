Nadda, Amit Shah to visit Odisha in June: BJP

Bhubaneswar, June 2 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Ami Shah are scheduled to visit Odisha to take part in the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan, party state President Manmohan Samal said on Friday.

Talking to reporters here, Samal said that Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state on June 17 while Nadda will come on June 22.

Both Amit Shah and Nadda will address two mega public meetings in Odisha. However, the venues have not been finalised yet, Samal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also visit the state soon. However, the PM's tour programme has not been finalised yet, he added.

On May 31, the BJP launched the month-long Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan across the country to reach the voters ahead of the 2024 general elections. The Odisha BJP has set an ambitious target to reach out 1 crore families through the Abhiyan.

A total 51 mega rallies are scheduled to be organised in the country out of which four would be held in Odisha. Top leaders of the party would participate in the rallies.

During the campaign, around five lakh BJP workers would reach out to one crore families in 36,606 booths across Odisha and apprise them about the achievements of the Modi government during the last nine years to form the double engine government in Odisha, a BJP leader said.

