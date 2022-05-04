Nadda entrusts 100 booths to each BJP MLA to strengthen party

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda held a meeting with all the national office bearers of the party on Tuesday through video conferencing.

According to top BJP sources, the agenda of the meeting was to strengthen the booths across the country. Every MLA of the party has been given the responsibility of 100 booths to further strengthen the party. BJP will also form booth committees in each state.

Further, the outline of the programmes celebrating the completion of 8 years of the Modi government was made. The party has decided to hoist the national flag across the country on August 15.

Pertinent to mention here, BJP formed a four-member "Weak booth Committee" headed by party national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda. The other members of the committee include BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh, national general secretary CT Ravi and party's SC Morcha president Lal Singh Arya. The party is working towards strengthening its support base in the booths where BJP is weak. The party is working on chalking out a strategy to strengthen 73,000 booths across the country.

On the completion of 8 years of the Modi government, BJP is preparing for the grand celebration. In this regard, a high-level meeting of the 12 senior leaders took place on April 25. The party is planning to launch outreach programs to people about the policies of the Modi government. The meeting was attended by Anurag Thakur, Arun Singh. CT Ravi, Rajdeep Roy, Rajiv Chandrashekhar, Shiv Prakash, Aparajita Sarangi, D Purudeshwari, Raju Bishta, Lal Singh Arya and Vinay Sahastrabuddhe.

( With inputs from ANI )

