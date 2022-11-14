Nadda holds meeting on Gujarat, MCD elections
By IANS | Published: November 14, 2022 01:24 AM 2022-11-14T01:24:03+5:30 2022-11-14T01:35:15+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 14 BJP President J.P. Nadda in view of assembly elections in Gujarat and civic polls ...
New Delhi, Nov 14 BJP President J.P. Nadda in view of assembly elections in Gujarat and civic polls in Delhi held a meeting with party's General Secretaries at party headquarters here on Sunday.
According to a source, the meeting was all about upcoming Gujarat and MCD elections. New strategies were discussed in the two-hour long meeting.
Nadda reviewed the ongoing preparations and assigned responsibilities for party workers and leaders.
"2024 Lok Sabha elections was also discussed in the meeting," the source added.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app