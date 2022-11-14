Nadda holds meeting on Gujarat, MCD elections

New Delhi, Nov 14 BJP President J.P. Nadda in view of assembly elections in Gujarat and civic polls in Delhi held a meeting with party's General Secretaries at party headquarters here on Sunday.

According to a source, the meeting was all about upcoming Gujarat and MCD elections. New strategies were discussed in the two-hour long meeting.

Nadda reviewed the ongoing preparations and assigned responsibilities for party workers and leaders.

"2024 Lok Sabha elections was also discussed in the meeting," the source added.

