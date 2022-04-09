Nadda lauds developmental works of BJP govt in Himachal Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday addressed assembly poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and lauded the developmental works of the party in the state.

He arrived in Shimla today on a three-day visit to Himachal. This is the maiden visit of the BJP President to Himachal Pradesh after winning the recently held assembly elections in four states.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda said, "Prime Minister Modi Ji has changed the culture of India's politics. BJP is the only party that presents its report card in front of the public. We have done what was promised. Whatever we say, we do. This power is only in BJP. Other parties prefer to contest with nepotism and regionalism as their base."

Nadda also recalled that the aim of the BJP government in the state is to make Shimla a smart city. In this regard, he said, "The Central Government has given Rs 194 crore to Shimla for the smart city project, while Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has given Rs 190 crore to Shimla for its smart city project. Of this total, about Rs 253 crore has been utilized."

"In Himachal, about 1.27 lakh people were connected with the Ayushman Bharat scheme. At the same time, about 5.40 lakh people were added to the Chief Minister HIMCARE Yojana. Concern has been raised that no poor family should be deprived of health services in Himachal," BJP leader said.

While inaugurating a medical college, named Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College Nahan here, Nadda said, "Today a medical college has been opened in Nahan, on which Rs 355 crore has been spent. This Medical college was opened in Hamirpur also at a cost of Rs 355 crore. Similarly, a medical college was opened in Chamba on which Rs 319 crore was spent."

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana, Jairam's government has built 6,384 km of paved roads in Himachal in 5 years. Today Himachal Pradesh has got an institute like IIM. Himachal has been given AIIMS with a population of about 70 lakhs," he added.

Nadda took part in the roadshow with party workers on reaching Shimla today and addressed a public meeting.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are slated to be held this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

