Nadda to attend wedding of Kerala BJP chief's son

Thiruvananthapuram, May 5 Top national BJP and RSS leaders are set to arrive in Kozhikode on Friday to attend the wedding of Kerala BJP chief K. Surendran's son.

Among those who are coming are national BJP president J.P. Nadda, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Goa Governor P. Sreedharan Pillai and all the top state BJP leaders.

Surendran hails from Kozhikode and his engineer son Harikrishnan will tie the knot with Dilna at the Ashirwad Lawns Kozhikode on Friday between 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Apart from attending the wedding, Nadda will also preside over the core committee meeting of the state BJP.

The party's candidate for the Thrikkakara by-election will also be announced on Friday.

