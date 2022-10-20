Nadda to hold meeting with Rajasthan BJP leaders tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda will hold a meeting with the top party leaders of Rajasthan in Delhi on Friday.

According to sources, the meeting has been called to discuss the current political developments in Rajasthan.

Union Ministers from Rajasthan, BJP state president Satish Poonia, Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria and others will be present for the State Core Committee meeting in Delhi.

Pertinent to mention, a delegation of Rajasthan BJP on Tuesday met state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and submitted a memorandum seeking the Speaker's stance on the purported resignation of MLAs of the ruling Congress.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria said, "Due to the delay in decision-making, a situation of anarchy has emerged in Rajasthan. BJP waited for days and submitted a memorandum to the Speaker today to make a decision without delay."

"There is uncertainty in Rajasthan regarding the status of those who had resigned (Congress MLAs). Are they still ministers? As a decision has not been made, BJP told Speaker to not stall it and make a decision so that people know the status," Kataria told reporters.

A BJP delegation had met the State Assembly Speaker CP Joshi at his residence in Jaipur.

BJP MLA Ramlal Sharma said, "Congress MLAs had accepted that they are resigning (during the Rajasthan crisis). So, a decision should be made. The Speaker should clarify his stand."

"We will make all demands as per the rule (when asked if they will demand a Floor Test in the Assembly). Going by the statements of the leaders, the state government is in minority," added Sharma.

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that the party is contemplating how the Congress party should form the government again in Rajasthan.

"In the last 30 years, whenever the Congress comes to the government in Rajasthan, it is unable to win the elections again and loses badly. We will do whatever we have to do to win the election and will work hard together," Pilot said.

Speaking on the next CM face for the Rajasthan election, he said that the party will take the decision when the right time comes.

"There is the election in Rajasthan after 12 months and we will win," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

