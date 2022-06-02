Nadda visits Narottam Mishra's residence in MP

Bhopal, June 2 BJP president J.P. Nadda, who is on a three-day Madhya Pradesh tour, took everybody by surprise when he paid an unscheduled visit to state Home Minister Narottam Mishra at his residence, sources said on Thursday.

In the scheduled details released by the state BJP office, Nadda's visit to Mishra's home was not mentioned, but a sudden visit left many surprised. Sources in the party told that there was sudden change in the plan and Nadda visited the home state minister on Wednesday night.

The sudden change in schedule fuelled speculation in the political gallery. According to political observers, the sudden change in Nadda's programme shows the Home Minister's position in the organisation. With this, Mishra also sent a message that he has a strong hold in Delhi.

Nadda, along with many other leaders, were received by Mishra at his residence. Mishra also presented a memento to the party president. The other BJP leaders who accompanied Nadda to Mishra's residence were - Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party state president V.D. Sharma, National Co-Organisation General Secretary Shiv Prakash, party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Ministers Prahlad Patel, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, BJP Organisation General Secretary Hitanand Sharma and the state cabinet ministers.

During a press conference on Wednesday, replying to a query on leadership for Assembly polls in 2023, Nadda said: "Why does this question come up time and time again. There is a parliamentary committee to take a decision." However, he stated that the party will contest the upcoming Assembly polls under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Nadda has also praised Chouhan and the state BJP president for their work in the state. "Shivraj Singh Chouhan and V.D. Sharma have done a commendable work in Madhya Pradesh," he said on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor