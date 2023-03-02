Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along wins from Alongtaki seat

Nagaland Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Temjen Imna Along on Thursday won the assembly election from Alongtaki constituency.

The state BJP chief defeated Janata Dal (United) candidate J Lanu Longchar by a margin of 3,748 votes.

He bagged a total of 9,274 votes with a vote share of 62.5 per cent.

As per the latest counting trends, shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 3.05 pm today, the ruling alliance of BJP and NDPP has bagged 19 seats so far.

Earlier, in the day, Nagaland Chief Minister and NDPP candidate Neiphiu Rio won the Northern Angami-II Assembly constituency, trouncing Seyievilie Sachu of the Congress by a mammoth margin of 15,824 votes.

He bagged a total of 17,045 votes, which comes to 92.87 per cent of the total votes polled in the seat.

The state also got its first woman MLA, since it attained statehood 60 years ago, today, after Hekani Jakhalu, a candidate of the ruling NDPP won the Dimapur-III Assembly constituency.

She defeated Azheto Zhimomi of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by a margin of 1,536 votes.

Jakhalu secured 14,395 votes, bagging 45.16 per cent of the total votes polled in the seat.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which contested from 15 Assembly constituencies this year, also managed to open its account in the state.

The National People's Party and Nationalist Congress Party also won four and two seats respectively.

Independent candidates Neisatuo Mero and Kevipodi Sophie won the Pfutsero and Southern Angami-I seats respectively.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Yanthungo Patton, meanwhile, exuded confidence that the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance was on course to return to power in the state with a thumping majority.

He was leading by a margin of 8,841 votes till 3.20 pm.

Speaking toafter the early trends amid the ongoing counting of votes put the ruling alliance in a commanding lead over rival players, Patton said, "As per the latest trends, our NDPP-BJP alliance is comfortably ahead and we are on course to return to power with a thumping majority under the leadership of our CM, Nephiu Rio."

( With inputs from ANI )

