Naidu calls for making India self-reliant in all areas

New Delhi, Jan 2 Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for making India fully self-reliant in all areas, including strategic domains.

Addressing scientists and staff of the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory at Kochi, he stressed the need for increasing indigenous content in the defence sector and cutting down on imports.

"To achieve that, we need to not only give greater thrust to Research and Development activities, but also allow private collaboration, wherever it is possible and feasible, with stringent quality controls", Naidu observed.

On this occasion, the Vice President virtually laid the foundation stone of the "Towed Array Integration Facility", essential for the development of towed array sonar systems, which is critical to underwater defence. The towed array sonar system is expected to enhance the Navy's capabilities to detect quieter enemy submarines underwater.

Referring to the fact that India is still one of the largest importers of defence equipment, Naidu said that in this context, the contribution of a small lab like Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) in empowering the nation in its defence needs is truly commendable.

Keeping in view the geo-political scenario in our neighbourhood, the Vice President said, NPOL's role towards national security is paramount as all warships or conventional submarines in the fleet of the Indian Navy are installed with NPOL-developed sonars. "Besides bringing in the socio-economic gains by stopping imports in this niche domain, NPOL has been able to master a very complex and critical technology that is giving a strategic edge to the Indian Navy in anti-submarine warfare capabilities", he added.

Appreciating NPOL for building a strong network with industry and contributing towards improving financial performance of the Public Sector Unit, the Vice President noted that this lab has also nurtured more than 100 local industries, including MSMEs and startups, for developing niche technologies.

On the occasion, the Vice President also inaugurated Dr APJ Abdul Kalam memorial and an installation on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav near the laboratory. Describing the memorial as 'truly befitting', he said that it will inspire countless people from all walks of life every day.

