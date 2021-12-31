‘Namaz should not become a show of strength,’: Manohar Lal Khattar

It seems like Haryana Cheif Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, is all against Namaz. Earlier, he also banned Namaz in public now the CM stated that offering namaz should not become a “show of strength” and people need to take the permission if they want to pray in some spaces.



Khattar on Thursday during the Indian Women’s Press Corps in New Delhi said that “It is inappropriate to hold prayers in public places." He further added that “Namaz should remain namaz and not become a show of strength.”

He stated that everyone is free to pray but it should be not done in specific spaces.



Earlier this month, the CM also suspended public Namaz, he stated that "namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated”, while announcing temporary suspension on public prayer services amid protests.



He told the media that official orders given for public prayers are stood invalid and the state government will now work out and said no Namaz in public will be tolerated “amicable solution that will uphold all rights and ensure no encroachment or exploitation", he said.



Khattar further added that he have told the police to look into it “I have told the police to resolve this issue. There is no problem with people offering namaz or puja at the designated places. The religious places are designated for that. But the act of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated. The issue will be resolved amicably,” he said.



“There should be no law and order situation or any tension about same. We got to know that there was a meeting between groups and some places were agreed upon or allocated but we, with immediate effect, withdraw all and will work out an amicable solution soon," CM stated earlier.