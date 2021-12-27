Narayan Rane defends MLA son charged with attempt to murder

Nagpur, Dec 27 Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Narayan Rane, on Monday strongly defended his son Nitesh Rane, the MLA from Kankavli Assembly constituency, who has been charged with attempt to murder by the Kankavli police in Maharashtra.

The police have issued summons to Nitesh Rane with regard to an attempt to murder case registered by them.

"Nitesh has nothing to do with the assault. He has been framed with a malicious intent to gain advantage in the ensuing district bank elections," Rane alleged.

When asked whether Nitesh Rane is on the run, Narayan Rane said: "We don't need to go into hiding. He is an MLA and he is very much in Sindhudurg."

The opposition is trying to frame Nitesh Rane in criminal cases as they have realised that they will lose in the upcoming district cooperative bank elections, the Union minister alleged.

He also hinted that the Rane familty will approach the court over the assault allegations against Nitesh Rane.

"We will have to go to the court if such false charges are levelled against Nitesh. He did not beat anyone and was not involved in any of the incidents," he added.

