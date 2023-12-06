Nat'l security advisers of S.Korea, US, Japan to meet in Seoul

Seoul, Dec 6 The National Security Advisers of South Korea, the US and Japan will meet in Seoul this weekend to discuss trilateral cooperation on North Korea, and other regional and global issues, the Presidential office said on Wednesday.

The meeting between National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong and his US and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba, respectively, will be held on Saturday in line with an agreement reached by President Yoon Suk Yeol, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during their Camp David summit in August, Yonhap news agency reported.

The three sides plan to have "in-depth" discussions on ways their countries can work together trilaterally on regional security issues, including North Korea, global issues and economic security, the Presidential office said in a press statement.

On Saturday, Cho and Sullivan will lead the inaugural session of the Next Generation Critical and Emerging Technologies Dialogue, which Yoon and Biden agreed to establish during their bilateral summit in April.

On Friday, Cho will hold bilateral meetings with Sullivan and Akiba to discuss issues of mutual interest.

--IANS

