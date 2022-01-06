Nepal PM Deuba's India visit cancelled

Kathmandu, Jan 6 The scheduled India visit of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has been cancelled after the Gujarat government deferred the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 owing to the Covid crisis.

The Summit was scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on January 10-12, and was supposed to be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the organisers.

Deuba was scheduled to fly to India on Sunday to take part in the Summit. However, his visit, too, has been cancelled now, Nepali government officials said.

As many as eight different agreements in various sectors were scheduled to be signed during Deuba's visit to India, including supplies of chemical fertilisers to Nepal and construction of 137 health posts, among others.

A cabinet meeting on Wednesday gave a nod for the visit and Deuba was all set to participate in the Summit leading a 25-member delegation.

The Congress in India had earlier urged the Indian government to call off the Summit in the wake of rising number of Covid cases.

As many as 27 countries had agreed to participate in the three-day summit. No rescheduled dates have been announced yet.

