Nepal stands with Israel; says nine citizens injured in Hamas attack

Kathmandu, Oct 7 Nepal has extended its support to Israel, which on Saturday witnessed deadly offensive by the Hamas.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said that at least nine of its nationals were injured in the attack.

"The Government of Nepal strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Israel today that caused loss of precious human lives and injured many more... at this critical hour, we convey our solidarity with the Government of Israel," the ministry said.

"The Government of Nepal extends heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the people and Government of Israel as well as the victims of this cruel attack and their families... We wish for speedy recovery of the injured," it added.

"We have been informed that a farm, where 14 Nepalis were working, was also under attack. Nine of the Nepalis have been reportedly injured while two of them are in serious condition," said the ministry.

The Nepal's Embassy in Israel is in close communication with the Nepalis living in the areas under attack, the ministry said, adding that the embassy is in contact and coordination with the Israeli authorities for the safety, security and rescue of the Nepalis as well as medical treatment of the injured.

Nepal has asked its citizens in Israel to remain cautious and follow the safety measures advised by the authorities.

