New Delhi: Theft occurred at Congress leader Ragini Nayak's residence in Ashok Vihar, Silver idols missing

New Delhi [India], June 18 : A theft occurred at Congress leader Ragini Nayak's residence in Ashok Vihar, Delhi on Saturday.

Two silver idols of Lord Ganesha, one idol of Sai Baba and an electric water motor were reported missing after the theft. The police, on receiving the information, filed an FIR and an investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

Notably, Nayak recently shifted to Ashok Vihar. Earlier, she lived in Keshav Puram.

Nayak is the former National General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Currently, she holds the position of the National spokesperson of the Congress party.

