New multipolar world order to replace unipolar system: Putin

Moscow, Dec 5 A more just multipolar world order will inevitably replace the old unipolar system, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a ceremony as he met with 21 new foreign ambassadors and received their diplomatic credentials.

"The world is in a state of turbulence and is undergoing a radical transformation. An underlying trend however is the fact that the previous unipolar system is being replaced with a fairer multipolar world order," he said on Monday.

Putin called this transition an "objective process" which is also "irreversible", Xinhua news agency reported.

The President further noted that Russia would continue to pursue an independent foreign policy, and will remain open to constructive partnerships with all countries.

"Our country has no biased ... hostile intentions towards anyone," he said, adding that Russia rejects any kind of "bloc confrontation", or any decisions that run counter to the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor