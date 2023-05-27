New Parliament building a milestone in journey of independent India: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], May 27 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday said that the new Parliament building is a significant milestone in the journey of independent India and symbolises the spirit of India's culture and heritage.

He said it represents the people's resolve to make India a developed nation.

"The new Parliament Building is a significant milestone in the journey of independent India. This parliament building is not merely an architectural instrument, it actually symbolises the spirit of India's vibrant culture and heritage," Nadda said in a tweet.

"It is an ode to the people of India who have continuously upheld the value of democracy. It represents the resolve of our countrymen to make India a developed nation under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji," he added.

The BJP chief had earlier said that the new Parliament building is a magnificent architectural marvel that embodies the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and represents the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.

"It stands as a symbol of pride for every Indian and showcases the exemplary progress that our nation has been making," he said.

At the inauguration of the new Parliament House, PM Modi will establish the historic and sacred "Sengol" in the Parliament House.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the media earlier this week that Sengol" is the symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India.

He said Parliament House is the most appropriate and sacred place for Sengol.

Leaders of Congress and 20 other opposition parties have accused the government of "bypassing" President Droupadi Murmu for the event and said that they will "boycott" the inaugural ceremony.

BJP leaders have asked these opposition parties to reconsider their decision.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor