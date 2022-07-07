New Zealand PM in Australia to boost trade ties

Sydney, July 7 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday attended the Australia-New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF) in Sydney to boost trade ties between the two countries.

"Building on our trans-Tasman trade and economic links is fundamental to ensuring New Zealanders' economic security both now, and into the future," Xinhua news agency quoted Ardern as saying in a statement.

Topics discussed on the form include reconnecting through travel and tourism; trans-Tasman innovation opportunities; labour shortages and the future of work, economic growth challenges post-Covid-19; and climate change collaboration.

Australia is New Zealand's second-largest trading partner after China, with two-way trade accounting for over $13.6 billion in the year to December 2021, statistics show.

Usually held around every 18 months, the forum last took place in 2019 in Auckland before Covid-19.

Separate to the ANZLF, Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will hold their first formal Australia New Zealand Leaders Meeting on Friday in Sydney.

