New Zealand PM to meet Australian counterpart

Wellington, Jan 31 New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will travel to Canberra next Tuesday for an in-person meeting day trip with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"The trans-Tasman relationship is New Zealand's closest and most important," Hipkins said on Tuesday, adding it was crucial that his first overseas trip as Prime Minister was to Australia, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"Prime Minister Albanese was the first international leader I spoke with after becoming Prime Minister, and I look forward to continuing our discussion in person on how we can further work together to secure our economies against the global economic challenges we all face," he said.

The two are expected to discuss economic issues and shared security priorities, among others, said a government statement.

The New Zealand-Australia relationship will celebrate several milestones, including 40 years of the Closer Economic Relations Agreement, 50 years of the Trans-Tasman Travel Arrangement, and 80 years since the establishment of the High Commissions on each side, Hipkins said.

