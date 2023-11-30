New Zealand's new coalition govt unveils 100-day plan

Wellington, Nov 30 New Zealand's new coalition government on Thursday laid out a 49-item plan for its work in the first 100 days.

"New Zealanders voted not only for a change of government, but for a change of policies and a change of approach - and our coalition government is ready to deliver that change," said Prime Minister Christopher Luxon who was sworn in on Monday.

The 100-day plan confirmed on Wednesday includes 49 moves to improve the lives of New Zealanders, focusing on rebuilding the economy, easing the cost of living, restoring law and order and delivering better public services, according to Luxon.

The actions to deliver include introducing legislation to remove the Auckland regional fuel tax, repealing the Clean Car Discount scheme, introducing legislation to refocus the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the country's central bank, on a single mandate of price stability, and starting work to establish a new regulation agency to improve the quality of regulation.

They also include five major targets set for the health system, including for wait times and cancer treatment.

The new government has also planned to introduce legislation to disestablish the Maori Health Authority, and repeal amendments to the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act 1990 and regulations.

The new coalition government has been formed by the National Party, ACT New Zealand party and New Zealand First party after weeks of negotiations following the general election on October 14.

