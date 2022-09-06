Nitish allowed liquor smuggling: Bihar BJP chief

Patna, Sep 6 As the Bihar government plans to set up bangle manufacturing factories where seized liquor bottles will be used, the state BJP on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will allow liquor smuggling to continue for the raw material.

Sanjay Jaiswal, state BJP chief said, "Nitish Kumar and excise department will pass 9 out of 10 liquor consignments and they will seize one consignment to get the raw materials for the bangles factory. This is the real situation of Bihar where agencies are allowing liquor smuggling to take place here," Jaiswal said.

The excise department under the new policy has decided to set up bangle manufacturing factories where the seized liquor bottles will be used as the raw material.

"During the NDA government in the state, for the first time the industry ministry was with us. We installed three ethanol plants. As a result, the price of maize increased from Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,100 per quintal. When JD(U) was holding the industry ministry portfolio, not a single industry was installed here," Jaiswal said.

Nitish Kumar is on a two-day visit to Delhi, where he is meeting the opposition party leaders to forge a united front against the BJP. "I want to say that if he works properly in Bihar then he may win 50 seats in the country," Jaiswal said while reacting to Kumar's comments that the BJP would be reduced to 50 seats in future Lok Sabha polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor