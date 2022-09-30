Nitish Kumar has old habit of cheating, says Sushil Modi

Patna, Sep 30 BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday sought to caution RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his party not to believe the promises of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has "an old habit of cheating".

"Nitish Kumar, in the last 10 years, cheated the people of Bihar and the leaders five times. He had cheated Lalu Prasad twice, the BJP two times, and Jitan Ram Manjhi once. If Lalu Prasad Yadav is thinking that Nitish Kumar would leave the chair of Chief Minister to his son Tejashwi Yadav, it would be the most wrong perception for him and the RJD," he said.

"Nitish Kumar did not keep true to his words in the past. It may be possible that RJD and Nitish Kumar may have done a political deal but breaching it is his old habit," Modi claimed.

Modi also suggested to Lalu Prasad Yadav that he should not depend only on Nitish Kumar, and break the JD-U MLAs. The RJD is having support of Congress and left parties in Bihar and it required only five MLAs to make a government on its own.

