Nitish Kumar inaugurates Phase-II of Patna's Marine Drive

Patna, Aug 14 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the Phase-II of JP Ganga Pathway which is commonly known as ‘Marine Drive of Patna’ on Monday evening.

The stretch between PMCH to Gaighat has been thrown open for public which has given huge relief to the residents living in highly congested Patna city area.

The inauguration of Phase-II will allow motorists to reach Gaighat within 15 minutes from Digha. The Phase-I between Digha to PMCH is already operational for public since last year.

An event was organised at Gaighat where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav graced the occasion. They inaugurated the Phase-II by cutting the ribbon.

The stone foundation of JP Ganga pathway project was laid down by Nitish Kumar on the birth anniversary of Jay Prakash Narayan on October 11, 2013.

The total stretch from Digha to Didargang is 20.8 km and 12.8 km from Digha to Gaighat has now been completed. The remaining 8 km of third phase from Gaighat to Didargang is expected to get completed by end of December this year.

Local residents had also assembled at the venue and shouted slogans in the favour of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. The people of Patna city were facing traffic jam on Ashok Rajpath even during non-working days due to single narrow lane.

A large numbers of three wheelers also ply on Ashok Rajpath leading to traffic snarl. People used to reach Patna city in two to three hours time. The Marine Drive will allow residents to reach from Digha to Gaighat in 15 minutes.

Besides Marine Drive, Nitish Kumar also inaugurated Lohia Path Chakra Phase-II of Beiley road Patna.

