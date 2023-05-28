"Nitish Kumar is jealous of PM Modi's achievement:" BJP Sushil Modi

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 28 : After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement wherein he said that there was no need for a new Parliament building, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday said that the former is "jealous" of the achievement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expressing his "surprise" over Nitish's statement, Sushil Modi said, "I'm surprised by his statement. The old building is going to complete its 100 years. The proposal for a new building came when PV Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister of India. Even Meira Kumar had talked about the poor condition of the old building. They could not dare to build a new one. PM Modi made it possible in two and a half years. He is jealous of such a huge achievement of PM Modi. He cannot digest it."

He further questioned Bihar CM aboz problems if the PM will inaugurate the new building while Nitish himself had inaugurated the extension of the Bihar Assembly.

"It's okay when he inaugurated the extension of the Bihar Assembly and now has problems when PM Modi is to inaugurate the new building," the BJP leader said while talking to ANI.

Notably, earlier in the day while talking to the reporters in Patna, Kumar said, "What was the need for a new Parliament? The earlier building was a historic one. I have repeatedly said that the people in power will change the history of this country."

On May 28th 2023, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Parliament building, which is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project which will be boycotted by the leaders of Congress and 20 other opposition parties as they accused the government of "bypassing" President Droupadi Murmu for the event.

Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

One of the highlights of the event will be the installation of a historic golden sceptre, called Sengol, near the Speaker's seat.

The Sengol is a symbol of India's independence and sovereignty, as well as its cultural heritage and diversity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor