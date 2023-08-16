Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi, Aug 16 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid tribute to late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at 'Atal Samadhi Sthal' in Delhi on Wednesday.

Bihar Chief Minister said that he cannot forget how he used to work with the late prime minister Vajpayee.

“I came here to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. I can never forget how we used to work together. He was there when I took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the first time,” Nitish Kumar said.

“During the Covid lockdown, we were unable to reach Delhi to pay homage. He gave us a lot of work. He helped us a lot. We were there when he was unwell,” Nitish Kumar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor