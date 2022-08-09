Nitish, Tejashwi Yadav go to Raj Bhavan to stake claim for for new government

Patna, Aug 9 After submitting his resignation as Chief Minister to Governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday, Nitish Kumar returned to the Raj Bhavan, this time with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, to stake claim to form a new government.

Both the leaders sat in one car to reach the Raj Bhavan. Besides them, JD-U leaders Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Shrawan Kumar and other leaders were also present.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar met the Governor to submit his resignation and then straight away, went to Rabri Devi's residence at 10 Circular Road to meet Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders of the Mahagatbandhan.

Nitish Kumar then returned to his official residence at 1 Anne Marg along with Tejashwi Yadav, Congress state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das and other leaders of the Mahagathbandhan.

A meeting of the leaders of Mahagathbandhan was held in 1 Anne Marg where the gathering elected Nitish Kumar as a leader in the Assembly, paving way for his return as Chief Minister.

