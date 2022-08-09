Nitish to continue as CM, RJD to get Dy CM & Speaker's post, say sources

New Delhi, Aug 9 Amid hectic political activities in Patna, sources said a broad consensus on the government formation has been built, which includes retaining Nitish Kumar as the chief minister, Tejaswi Yadav the Deputy Chief Minister and Speaker from the RJD.

The promise of five lakh jobs for the youths is also one of the key points of RJD's reunion with JD(U) .

The RJD had mooted the idea of public welfare and its manifesto had promised 10 lakh jobs.

"The first decision will be the announcement of jobs," said an insider, who claimed that there are no differences on the power sharing arrangements.

The Congress is likely to get a ministerial berth after a formula was evolved during the discussions while the Left parties may extend their support from the outside.

Earlier, in the day, the Congress and Left parties handed over the lists of their legislators to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Mandan Mohan Jha, the state president of Congress said: "We will support Nitish Kumar if he leaves the BJP and forms a new government with the help of Mahagathbandhan. We have also given the list of all 19 MLAs of our party to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav."

Mahboob Alam, the MLA of CPI (ML) said: "We have also given the list to Tejashwi Yadav. We will uproot the BJP from power. We are giving support to Nitish Kumar for the formation of a new government.

