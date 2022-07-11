N.Korea hails ties with China as 'unbreakable'

Seoul, July 11 North Korea on Monday called its relations with China "unbreakable" as it marked the 61st anniversary of the signing of their alliance treaty.

An article carried by the Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, spoke highly of the bilateral relations while commemorating the "DPRK-China Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance" signed in 1961. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The numerous meetings and talks held between respected Comrade Kim Jong-un with Comrade Xi Jinping in recent years have again demonstrated the great unity between the two countries, which was relentlessly forged into a friendly relationship that can withstand any storm and an invincible strategic relationship unbreakable by anything," it said.

The article also took aim at the US and other "hostile forces", which it said regard North Korea and China as a "thorn in their eyes", claiming that they have been scheming to undermine the friendly relations and unity of the people of the two countries.

It said the North has a tradition of friendly ties with China formed under a common struggle and that relations between the neighbouring countries will continue to develop to a new higher level under the spirit of their treaty.

On July 11, 1961, the two countries signed the bilateral treaty, under which they are obliged to provide military and other assistance to each other if attacked.

