N.Korea says it conducted another 'important test' for 'reconnaissance satellite' development

Seoul, March 6 North Korea said Sunday it has conducted another "important test" for developing a "reconnaissance satellite."

"The DPRK National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) and the Academy of Defence Science conducted another important test on Saturday under the plan of developing a reconnaissance satellite," the Korean Central News Agency was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

The DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Through the test, it added, the NADA "confirmed the reliability of data transmission and reception system of the satellite, its control command system and various ground-based control systems."

It did not provide additional details in the two-paragraph report.

The previous day, the secretive North fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea, its ninth show of force this year, according to South Korea's military.

Launched from around the Sunan area in Pyongyang, the missile flew about 270 km at a top altitude of 560 km, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

