N.Korea to hold major parliamentary session

Seoul, Feb 4 North Korea is set to convene a key meeting of its rubber-stamp legislature this weekend following a barrage of missile tests, a potential opportunity for the outside world to get a clue to the reclusive Kim Jong-un regime's intentions.

The North has often used such an event to deliver messages, either direct or veiled, to South Korea and the US, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The 6th session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) will be held in Pyongyang on Sunday to discuss issues, such as the tasks and state budget for this year, North's state media announced on Friday.

The SPA is the highest organ of power under the North's constitution, though it rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling party.

It usually holds a plenary session in March or April to deal mainly with budget and cabinet reshuffles. But the North held two SPA sessions in January and September last year.

During the September gathering, Kim announced a decision to restore communication lines with South Korea as part of efforts to improve inter-Korean relations and achieve "solid peace" on the peninsula.

It is unclear if Kim will attend the latest session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor