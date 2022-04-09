No need to panic, security grid is alert: J&K Lt Governor

Srinagar, April 9 J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the security grid of the Union Territory is alert and there is no need for any panic by anyone living in the region.

"There is no need to be afraid as our security forces including police and paramilitary are always vigilant," he told reporters on the sidelines of an official function in Baramulla district.

Asked about the strategy adopted to deal with militant attacks on non-locals, Sinha said strategies are in place, but these cannot be discussed before the media.

About the safety of shrines and religious places, the Lt Governor said: "Religious places whether it is a church, a masjid, a temple or a gurdwara... these should be kept safe and the people should take care of these by supporting the administration.

"All religious places will be protected, but the people also need to play their role in protecting these places."

