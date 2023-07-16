 "No one from Haryana is so narrow-minded...": Haryana CM Khattar 

Karnal (Haryana) [India], July 16 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that people in Haryana are not narrow-minded that they can think of submerging Delhi to save themselves, adding that the people of his state are compassionate enough even willing to sacrifice their own lives to save others.

As the blame game between Delhi and Haryana governments continued over the floods in Delhi, CM Khattar took to Twitter and said, "To solve the drinking water problem of Delhi in summers, we had given our share of water to them as well and today when disaster has struck, they are indulging in politics. I do not engage in such cheap politics and no one from Haryana is so narrow-minded they can think of submerging Delhi to save themselves. The people of his state are compassionate enough even willing to sacrifice their own lives to save others."

He further expressed his condolences to the people affected by the floods in Delhi and said politics should be avoided on the flood issue in Delhi.

"We will do whatever help we can, but we will not sprinkle salt on their suffering by doing politics on this issue," CM Khattar said.

As some parts of Delhi still continued to be immersed in flood water causing waterlogging and traffic snarls, the Aam Adami Party (AAP) had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central Government of orchestrating a conspiracy to flood the city with the water of Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday questioned the Haryana government over the water not being released to the other states especially the eastern canal which goes to UP.

"Hathni Kund barrage diverts water to three different canals- eastern canal, western canal and Yamuna. The water of the western canal comes to Delhi so they keep releasing water into it and the same with Yamuna. But they are not releasing water into the eastern canal which goes to UP. What is the reason for this? This is a conspiracy against Delhi. The BJP-led central government is conspiring to flood Delhi,” he said.

Earlier, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi accused the Haryana government of deliberately releasing water from Hathini Kund Barrage to Delhi.

"There is good news for Delhi’s people that the water level of River Yamuna is decreasing...It is a big question why all the water was being released only for Delhi. Not a single drop of water was released for the water that goes to UP and Haryana from Hathini Kund Barrage... Haryana will have to answer for this," Atishi said.

Reacting to Delhi Government allegations Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that his government is not “blaming” anyone though it too is receiving water from other states.

"In our state also water came from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh but we are not blaming anyone. We are trying to make arrangements,” Anil Vij said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor