No other priority than peace in Punjab: Sidhu slams AAP over law and order situation

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government over the law and order situation in the state and said that it is a "jungle raj", adding that there should be no other priority than law and order and peace in the state.

He arrived in Ludhiana to console the family in connection with the alleged murder of a Congress worker.

Speaking to the reporters here, Sidhu said, "I have never seen such anarchy in Punjab. No one is afraid of law and order. It's jungle raj. Cold-blooded murders are being committed in broad daylight. There should be no priority other than law and order and peace in the state."

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who held a roadshow recently with party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and had visited Sabarmati Ashram, the former Congress state president said that those answerable to people are spinning 'charkha' in Gujarat.

"There are attacks on the people of Punjab every day. Four people were murdered in Gurdaspur. There was murder in Ludhiana as well, incidents are taking place all over the state. Law and order situation is in a bad state while those answerable to people are spinning 'Charkha' in Gujarat. The right to life is more important than the guarantees," Sidhu said.

Meanwhile, Sidhu on Friday had called out the Aam Admi Party to take a look at a purported video where a Congress worker was allegedly brutally beaten in Patiala's Sanaur in Punjab.

"Kejriwal, your people are going to court in Delhi that your life is in danger, should you worry about the lives of Punjabis too? If it happens in Delhi you call it Vandalism. Look what is happening in Punjab... Another Congress worker was brutally beaten in Sanaur. Law & order at a very low ebb !!" tweeted Sidhu.

( With inputs from ANI )

