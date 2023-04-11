'Not a single TN player in CSK squad', PMK MLA seeks ban on team

Chennai, April 11 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) legislator S.P. Venkateswaran on Tuesday called upon the Tamil Nadu government to ban Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as the team does not have a single player from the state.

Speaking on the floor of the Assembly, the senior PMK leader said that there are many talented players in Tamil Nadu, but the CSK franchise has not accommodated any of them in its 27-member squad.

He also said that CSK is earning huge revenues by using the name of Tamil Nadu, but it has sidelined the Tamil players.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor