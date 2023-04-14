"Not aware of anyone named Sukesh Chandrashekaran," says BRS MLC K Kavitha

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14 : Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and daughter of Telangana Chief KCR Rao, K Kavitha on Thursday said that she is not aware of any person named Sukesh Chandrashekaran and some media orgzations are deliberately spreading false propaganda against her.

In her statement reacting to the alleged chats released by Conman Sukesh Chandrashekaran, BRS MLC K Kavitha said, "For the past few days, some media orgzations have been deliberately spreading false news and false propaganda against the Telangana government, BRS party and most importantly against me".

"Not having the courage to face the popularity of the BRS party and KCR's activities politically at the national level, the opponents of Telangana are keeping few media orgzations in their hands and deliberately spreading bad propaganda against the BRS party," she said.

She further stated that there is a pre-planned conspiracy to defame her.

"A criminal, releasing an anonymous letter, soon after BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao writes a letter to the Central Election Commission, followed by MP Arvind tried to mud-slinging program on social media was pre-planned," she said.

"I am not even familiar with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. I don't even know who he is. But regardless of the facts, some media outlets are enthusiastic and persistent in publishing false news. They are using criminal Sukesh as a pawn. They are trying to defame the Telangana government, TRS party, KCR and their family members. Even in the past, false news was published regarding My mobile phone," she added.

She further stated that media orgzations in Telangana are becoming a part of a political agenda against the BRS party.

"It is most painful that journalists do not follow minimum values. The society of Telangana should realize that media orgzations are also becoming a part of the political agenda and spreading false propaganda against the BRS party," she said.

The people of Telangana are wise. The truth will come out in the coming days. The people of Telangana will definitely teach lessons who are spreading false propaganda out of jealousy against the BRS government, she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor