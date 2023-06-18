"Not your job...": TMC's Saugata Roy hits out at Bengal Governor on visit to violence-hit area

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 18 : Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy hit out at the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose for visiting violence-hit areas in Bengal by reminding him that the Governor should not interfere in anything once the elections are announced.

"After elections are declared it is not the role of the Governor to go on inspection. Law and order is under state government, it is not the Governor's job. It is the work of the State Election Commissioner to look after poll violence," Roy said.

The TMC MP added that three people died in the poll violence but the government tried its best to ensure that the maximum number of people can file nominations in the upcoming Panchayat polls.

"Three people died in poll violence in the state but even then we tried to ensure that maximum candidates can file their nominations. The Governor should not interfere in this since 'law and order' is the lookout of the state government and the State Election Governor should look after poll violence," Roy said.

Condemning the Governor's visit, he said, "The Governor's visit to Bhangar and Canning and his act of sitting at the BJP party office there, is condemnable."

Earlier in the day, TMC's Kunal Ghosh lashed out at the Governor saying that the Governor is acting like the cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Governor Ananda Bose on Saturday paid a visit to violence-hit Canning in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district and said that he is 'deeply distressed' by the violence that rocked certain districts in the state in the run-up to the panchayat polls.

"I had seen myself what happened here. I have heard that it is a war. I am deeply distressed. This is not an acceptable situation. The common man has their rights. Many things have been reported here," the Governor said.

