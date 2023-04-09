Now Assam CM to file a defamation against Rahul Gandhi over Adani tweet

Guwahati, April 9 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that he will lodge a defamation suit against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "inappropriately" linking him with industrialist Gautam Adani in a Twitter post.

Sarma said the defamation case will be filed after the conclusion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on April 14.

"Whatever Rahul Gandhi has said on Twitter is a slanderous comment," he said, adding that due to the ongoing preparations for PM Modi's scheduled April 14 visit in Guwahati he has to wait to lodge the suit.

"I don't wish to respond to it at this time. I will file the defamation lawsuit once the Prime Minister's visit to Assam is over," Sarma added.

Earlier on Saturday, after the tweet of Rahul Gandhi linking Adani to some former Congress leaders including Sarma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia and others, the Assam Chief Minister reacted sharply.

"It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams. And how you allowed Ottavio Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times," he said in a response to Gandhi.

"Any way we will meet in the Court of Law," Sarma wrote on Twitter.



