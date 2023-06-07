Now, Raj govt employees to get full pension after 25 yrs of service

Jaipur, June 7 The Rajasthan government employees, who complete 25 years of service, will now get the benefit of full pension service.

Earlier, the pension benefits were extended only after completion of 28 years of service.

A decision to this effect was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot late on Tuesday night.

Also, pensioners or family pensioners of 75 years will get 10 per cent additional pension allowance.

To help the OBC category, the government has now decided to carry forward the OBC-MBC category recruitments by keeping those posts vacant for three years if no eligible candidates are found for these categories.

Till now, this provision was limited to the SC-ST category, now it has been extended to the OBC.

On the death of the employee or pensioner, his married disabled son-daughter will also get the benefit of family pension.

The benefit of this changed rule will be available from 1 April 2023. It has been decided to increase the special pay of the employees.

The cabinet has approved the proposal to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2017.

Chief Minister Gehlot had announced in the 2023-24 budget, according to which the special allowance and special pay of the employees would be increased as per the recommendation of the Pay Anomaly Testing Committee.

The cabinet has now decided to give pay and rank at par with regular government employees to work charged employees working in government departments.

Besides, the proposal to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services Revised Pay Scale Rules has also been approved.

