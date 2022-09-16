Nurses return to work in US state after 3-day strike

Washington, Sep 16 Thousands of nurses in the US state of Minnesota returned to work after a three-day strike.

The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) said the strike, taken part in by 15,000 nurses, is believed to be the largest of its kind in US history, reports Xinhua news agency.

"When our executives refuse to fully staff our hospitals and continue to push nurses out of the profession, that is a public health crisis," MNA President Mary Turner said in a statement on Thursday.

Nurses, according to Turner, stand ready to return to the bargaining table next week.

Nurses associated with the Minnesota union have been bargaining for six months over new contracts, seeking changes to address the situation of understaffing and retention in the hospitals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor