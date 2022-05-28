OBC should not be deprived of reservation: Goa BJP Chief

Panaji, May 28 BJP in Goa, in its executive committee meeting held on Saturday, resolved to support the survey of the OBC community for reservation in Panchayat elections.

BJP state President Sadanand Shet Tanavade, speaking to media persons after the meeting, said that his party is ready to face election any time. "OBC should not be deprived of their right to reservation and we should respect the order of the Supreme Court," Tanavade said.

"Election should be held at the right time. That can be held soon after the OBC survey is conducted," he said.

Tanavade said that the party has also resolved to thank karykartas and people of Goa for giving victory in the assembly election.

He said that party legislators are working in the interest of the public and they intend to reach all the schemes of government to every needy and eligible person.

Tanavade said that while celebrating eight years of Modi government, state BJP will hold programs and meetings in all 40 constituencies of the state.

He said that BJP aims to win maximum seats in the panchayat election and both Lok Sabha seats. "Hence we have discussed all the aspects and I am sure that we will win both the seats of the Lok Sabha," he said.

