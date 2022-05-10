Obscene dance at religious festival in MP, municipal official suspended

Bhopal, May 10 An obscene dance performed by a woman during a government-organised event in Madhya Pradesh has prompted the state administration to suspend the chief municipal officer, said an official on Tuesday.

The local administration had organised a programme - 'Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi Mela' in Shamgarh town, some 70 km from the Mandsaur district headquarters. During the event, an allegedly obscene dance was performed on the stage by a woman.

A video of the purported dance programme surfaced on social media showing a woman dancing to the tune of an obscene song. The pictures of state cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dang and Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi were seen on a banner in the background.

After the incident, Dang had written a letter to Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh demanding action against Mandsaur's chief municipal officer Nasir Ali Khan. In his letter, Dang mentioned that the programme hurt the religious sentiments of people and hence action should be taken against the responsible officials.

Subsequently, Mandsaur's chief municipal officer Nasir Ali Khan was suspended. Sources told that a suspension order was issued by Ujjain's Divisional Commissioner Sandeep Yadav on Monday. An explanation has also been sought from the Mandsaur district collector on this matter.

The suspension order said, "The pictures of Maa Mahishasur Mardini Devi and elected representatives were displayed on the stage where the obscene dance was organised. An orchestra programme was allowed freely by the chief municipal officer, Nasir Ali Khan, without knowing its outline. This shows the official's carelessness," the order read.

