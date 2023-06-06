Odhisa train tragedy: Handing case to CBI makes no sense, says K'taka minister

Dharwad (Karnataka), June 6 Karnataka Minister for Labour Santhosh S. Lad said on Tuesday that it makes no sense to hand over the Odhisa train accident case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"It seems that the tragedy occurred due to technical error. Despite that, the case has been handed over to the CBI. It may be an attempt to cover up their mistake," Lad told reporters in Dharwad.

"I talked to engineers in Odisha. They suspect a technical error, which is evident. It is said that the information about the goods train was not passed to the main station. The technical staff in Odisha spoke about this. So it is not known why the case has been handed over to the CBI," the minister said.

The minister, who returned to the state from the train tragedy site in Balasore on Tuesday, is heading a team to attend to the people who are stuck in Odisha and West Bengal due to the accident.

